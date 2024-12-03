Central Railway to Run 12 Special Trains for Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Divas

The Central Railway will operate 12 additional suburban special trains between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel stations during the Thursday-Friday midnight period in observance of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024, as announced in a press release on Tuesday.

These special trains will make stops at all stations along the routes. The Railway Administration has urged passengers to travel with valid tickets to avoid any inconvenience.

The special trains on the main line will include the Parel-Thane Special, which departs from Parel at 01:15 hrs and arrives at Thane at 01:55 hrs. The Parel-Kalyan Special will depart Parel at 02:25 hrs and reach Kalyan at 03:40 hrs, while the Parel-Kurla Special will leave Parel at 03:05 hrs and arrive in Kurla at 03:20 hrs.

On the Harbour line, the Vashi-Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 01:30 hrs and arrive at Kurla at 02:10 hrs. The Panvel-Kurla Special will depart from Panvel at 01:40 hrs and reach Kurla at 02:45 hrs, and another Vashi-Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 03:10 hrs, arriving in Kurla at 03:40 hrs.

Down special trains on the Harbour line include the Kurla-Vashi Special, which departs Kurla at 02:30 hrs and arrives at Vashi at 03:00 hrs, followed by the Kurla-Panvel Special, leaving Kurla at 03:00 hrs and reaching Panvel at 04:00 hrs. The last Kurla-Vashi Special will depart Kurla at 04:00 hrs and arrive at Vashi at 04:35 hrs.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, was a prominent Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer. He is widely known for his campaign against the social discrimination of Dalits and his advocacy for women's and workers' rights. Ambedkar, who passed away on December 6, 1956, earned doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. His leadership in the Mahad Satyagraha in 1927, fighting for the right of untouchables to access water from the main town tank, is a key moment in his legacy.

Ambedkar also played a crucial role in drafting the Indian Constitution as one of its seven committee members. Notably, the Poona Pact, signed on September 25, 1932, between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya, increased the representation of the depressed classes in the legislature from 71 to 148 seats. In recognition of his monumental contributions, Ambedkar was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990.