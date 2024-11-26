Charges Against Trump Dropped as President-Elect Prepares for Office

A US federal judge has dismissed charges against President-elect Donald Trump, including allegations of attempting to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents. The decision came after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed motions to drop both cases, citing Justice Department policies.

The dismissals come as Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, following his victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

Justice Department Cites Constitutional Policy

Special Counsel Smith, in his filings, referenced Justice Department policy that bars the prosecution of a sitting president. "After careful consideration, the department has determined that [the Office of Legal Counsel's] prior opinions concerning the Constitution's prohibition on federal indictment and prosecution of a sitting president apply to this situation," Smith wrote. "That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the government stands fully behind."

Smith added that his office had conferred with Trump’s legal team, who did not object to the motions. The special counsel clarified that the charges were being dismissed “without prejudice,” leaving open the possibility of prosecution after Trump leaves office in January 2029.

Election Interference and Classified Documents Cases Dropped

The charges in Washington, D.C., accused Trump of conspiring to subvert the 2020 election by pressuring state officials to overturn results and spreading false claims of voter fraud. Another case alleged Trump illegally retained hundreds of classified national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after his presidency ended in 2021.

In a related filing, Smith asked the appellate court in Atlanta to remove Trump from a pending appeal, where prosecutors initially sought to reinstate dismissed charges regarding the classified documents case.

Reactions from Trump and Allies

The dismissal was met with celebration by Trump and his supporters. In a statement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said: "The American people re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to make America great again. Today's decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump and is a major victory for the rule of law. The American people and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system, and we look forward to uniting our country."

On his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed relief and frustration: "These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought. More than USD 100 million in taxpayer money has been wasted in the Democrat Party's fight against their Political Opponent, ME. It was a political hijacking and a low point in the History of our Country that such a thing could have happened. And yet, I persevered, against all odds, and WON."*

Ongoing State-Level Cases

Despite the federal dismissals, Trump still faces legal challenges at the state level. CNN reported that prosecutions in Georgia and New York remain active, with questions of presidential immunity yet to be resolved.

In Georgia, Trump and his allies are accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. Meanwhile, in New York, Trump was convicted earlier this year on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair with Trump. He denies the allegations.

Steven Cheung added in his statement: "The American people have spoken, and President Trump has been vindicated. It’s time for the DOJ to end the partisan witch hunts and focus on the issues that matter most to the American people."