Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Sanju Tripathi Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

A Congress leader identified as Sanju Tripathi, was shot dead in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district in broad daylight, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Wednesday near Sakri overbridge in the district when Tripathi, who was former District General Secretary of the party was travelling in his car was waylaid and shot, police said adding that the man died on the spot.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Parul Mathur said, "According to eyewitnesses, Tripathi was going in his car near the bypass when two-three people arrived and opened fire. Tripathi sustained bullet injuries in his head and he died on the spot."

"In the preliminary investigation a property related dispute has come to fore. On the other hand, Sanju Tripathi's brother had registered a report against him for assaulting him at the Civil Line Police Station in Bilaspur a few days ago," the Bilaspur SP said.

The police official said that further investigation into the matter is going on after primary interrogation of the family members.

"The police started an inquiry. Further information is being gathered from the deceased's wife and his family members about whether he had received any threat or warning. The case is also being investigated from the angle of property dispute which came to the fore in the past," SP Mathur added.

