China Enhancing Infra Near Arunachal Border: Army's Eastern Command Chief

The China's People's Liberation Army is enhancing infrastructure capacity across the international border in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Army Eastern Commander Lt General R P Kalita stated on Monday.

"Along the Line of Actual Control in Tibet region, abundant infrastructural enhancement has been in progress. The other side is continuously upgrading its road, rail, and air connectivity so that they are in a finer position to respond to any circumstance or prepare forces. After analyzing this, a lot of reforms on defence infrastructure are also initiated," he said during a press conference.

''China authorities have built border villages close to the LAC that can be used for dual purposes,'' he added.

He also informed that the Indian side is also continuously upgrading its infrastructure and capabilities to deal with any situation that may arise along the border.

''Indian army is fully ready with a high level of operational preparedness,'' he said.

India has been continually making attempts to enlarge the safety positioning in the Eastern Command sector of the Army by the side of the Arunachal Pradesh-China border.

In April 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the Parliament that the Centre assigned six times more funds for infrastructure development on the edge of the India-China frontier in Arunachal Pradesh.

It has been extended from Rs 42.87 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 249.12 crore in 2021-22.

Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, informed Lok Sabha that Rs 602.30 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 355.12 crore in 2020-21 has been allocated for enhancing infrastructure besides the international border under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme.

