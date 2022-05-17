Nagaon: Flood Situation in Kampur Worsens

The flood situation in Kampur of Nagaon district worsens. People have been forced to leave their houses and shift to relief camps.

The floodwaters of the river submerged several villages and cropland.

The water level of the Kopili river in Nagaon district continues to flow above the danger level mark and has crossed its previous highest level of 61.79 meters.

Assam has been hit by the first wave of floods this year due to incessant rainfall for the past couple of days, following which the water levels of several rivers have been gradually increasing.

A fire and emergency services personnel said, "We have so far rescued 70-80 people stuck inside their homes in Nagaon till Monday."

Moreover, nearly 2 lakh people in 20 districts of the state have been affected due to floods. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Cachar district recorded two flood-related deaths, while three died in Dima Hasao due to landslides.

Also Read: Senior Journalist Prasanta Rajguru Bestowed Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award

The calamity has affected 1,97,248 people in 652 villages. The 20 districts that have been affected by floods are Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Hojai is the worst-hit district where 78,157 people have been affected due to the flood followed by Cachar where 51,357 people are affected. 16645.61 hectares of cropland are underwater, the ASDMA report said.

Authorities have opened 67 relief camps and relief distribution centres providing shelter to 32,959 people. River Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark at Nimatighat while Kopili is flowing above the danger level mark at Kampur.