Two Arunachal Cops Arrested With Drugs

Two police officials belonging to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) were arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh police in Itanagar for possession of drugs.

According to reports, over 142 grams of suspected heroin were seized from the duo’s possession. They were intercepted at Chandranagar of Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh during delivery of the drugs.

The duo was arrested immediately and the heroin was seized.

The arrested cops have been identified as Prem Dorjee and Yom Tape.

While Prem Dorjee belongs to the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Yom Tape belong to the 5th. Both of them are currently posted in the security cell-Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

On being searched, both were found in possession of suspected heroin, weighing 88.85 and 53.33 grams respectively, totalling 142.18 grams.