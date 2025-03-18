Clash Erupts Between Devotees & Security Personnel at Kamakhya Temple

A violent clash broke out between devotees and security personnel at the revered Shakti Peeth, Kamakhya Temple on Tuesday, triggering chaos within the temple premises.

According to sources, the altercation began when security personnel allegedly misbehaved with a devotee, leading to a heated argument that soon escalated into physical confrontation. The sacred ambiance of the temple was disrupted as tensions flared up inside the temple courtyard.

Several devotees accused the security personnel of high-handedness and mistreatment, further fueling the outrage.

More details are awaited regarding the situation.