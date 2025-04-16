Cocaine Worth Rs 43 Cr Hidden in Chocolates, Coffee Seized in Goa

In the largest drug seizure in its history, the Goa Police have confiscated over 4 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately ₹43 crore. The narcotics were ingeniously concealed in chocolate and coffee packets.

Three individuals, including a 45-year-old man identified as Nibu Vincent from Vasco Da Gama, and a couple from South Goa, have been arrested in connection with the case. The Goa Police have also seized a blue Vivo mobile phone believed to hold crucial evidence.

According to Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta, the cocaine was hidden inside 32 packets labeled as chocolates and coffee. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman procured the packets for peddling, with assistance from her husband and Vincent,” Gupta said. He further revealed that the woman had recently travelled to Thailand, and police are probing potential international links.

The arrests were made at the Crime Branch office in Ribandar following precise intelligence and technical surveillance, Gupta added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lauded the breakthrough operation on social media. “Kudos to @Goa_Police and the Crime Branch for their commendable efforts and swift action in the biggest ever drug bust in the State,” he posted on X. “This operation reflects the Government's commitment, sharp vigilance, and professional excellence of our law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle against drug trafficking.”

Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing, with a focus on identifying the source and distribution network of the contraband.

As per official data, Goa Police have registered eight cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act so far in 2025, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and seizure of over 19 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than ₹55 crore.

