Congress Dares BJP to Disclose Assets of Assam CM, Jayanta Malla, Pijush

Congress leader Mira Borthakur on Thursday hit out at the BJP following a report in Asomiya Pratidin newspaper, where BJP’s chief spokesperson Kishor Kumar Upadhyay questioned the assets of senior Congress leaders, including MP Gaurav Gogoi.

She turned the spotlight instead on former Congress leaders who defected to the BJP and are now holding key positions in government.

Upadhyay, during a press conference in Bilasipara, had questioned, “When will Congress distribute the mountains of illegal assets amassed by its own leaders like Pradyut Bordoloi, Debabrata Saikia, and Gaurav Gogoi himself?”

Responding to Upadhyay’s remarks, Borthakur released a video statement on social media, asserting that Congress leaders currently with the party have no issue disclosing their assets. However, she countered by demanding that the BJP first release financial details of Congress turncoats who joined the saffron party and allegedly gained immense wealth after the switch.

“Congress leaders who are still in the party will reveal their assets in due course. But what about the defectors who left the Congress for BJP? Those very leaders, now enjoying power, have built massive fortunes after switching sides,” she said.

Borthakur specifically named Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with cabinet ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Pijush Hazarika, and questioned the BJP on the source and scale of their asset growth.

“Can the BJP provide details of how much property and wealth has been amassed by Himanta Biswa Sarma in recent years? What about Jayanta Mallabaruah and Pijush Hazarika? Will they reveal how many crores were spent on their houses?," she said.

She further stated, “There is no hesitation on our part. Congress leaders will make their financial disclosures public. But the BJP must lead by example. First provide full accounts of your leaders’ wealth, then ask the same from us.”

