Congress Delegation Raises Voter Discrepancies In Maharashtra With ECI

A Congress delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, met with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday to express concerns regarding voter list discrepancies in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The meeting followed an invitation from the ECI to address the party's apprehensions.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Singhvi highlighted significant issues, including large-scale deletions and additions to the voter list and discrepancies in voter turnout figures.

"Our first issue was about the large-scale deletion of voters' names in Maharashtra," Singhvi stated. He emphasized the need for detailed data, both booth-wise and constituency-wise, to understand the rationale behind such deletions. "The prescribed forms and procedures for this process must be followed," he added.

On the matter of additions to the voter list, Singhvi pointed out that approximately 47 lakh names were added between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra. "Where are the forms for these additions? On what basis was door-to-door verification conducted? We need that raw data," he questioned.

A key point of contention was the variation in voter turnout figures reported during the elections. Singhvi explained, "According to the Election Commission's data, three figures emerge--58.22 per cent by 5 pm, 65.02 per cent by 11:30 pm, and a final figure of 67 per cent after two days. This discrepancy of nearly seven per cent could change the entire scenario." He called for access to raw data to examine this variation, which he argued could alter electoral outcomes.

The Congress leader also alleged an "unnatural increase" in voter turnout in 118 constituencies, where polling numbers rose by 25,000 or more votes compared to the Lok Sabha elections. "This increase mostly occurred in constituencies where the ruling party secured victory," Singhvi claimed, adding that while verbal responses from the ECI were provided, written replies have been assured.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has also raised concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. In a statement, the party said, "The Congress Working Committee (CWC) believes the integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised. Free and fair elections is a constitutional mandate that is being called into serious question by the partisan functioning of the Election Commission."

The statement further noted increasing frustration and apprehension among sections of society over the issue. "The Congress will take up these public concerns as a national movement," the CWC announced.

Singhvi emphasized the stakes, stating, "If elections are not conducted properly, it undermines the fundamental structure of the Constitution."