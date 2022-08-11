Congress To Hold Nationwide Protest On Price Hike, Unemployment From Aug 19

The Congress party will be holding a series of protest rallies in various parts of the country, including agricultural and mandis and retail markets, starting from August 17 till August 23.

The party has geared up its attack on Centre on issues of price rise, GST and unemployment in the country. It also decided to organize Chaupals across the country.

The protest rally will end in Delhi's Ramleela Maidan on August 28.

Congress General Secretary and Communication Incharge Jairam Ramesh in a statement said the party's nationwide agitation on August 5 against the current government's what it termed as anti-people policies strongly resonated with the people.

Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to tar legitimate protest as "black magic" only highlights the BJP government's insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment.

Notably, India's retail inflation has been over the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the sixth consecutive month in a row in June. Retail inflation came in at 7.01 per cent in June.

Moreover, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has been in the double-digit for 15 months in a row now.

The Congress party aims to take this fight forward with the upcoming protests.

"The people of India are suffering because of the Modi government's economic mismanagement. Inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme are making a bad employment situation worse,” Ramesh further added.

"The Indian National Congress will continue to spread awareness about these anti-people policies among the people and increase pressure on the BJP government to change course,” he said.