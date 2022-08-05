'Country Witnessing Death Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the central government over issues like price rise and inflation saying that India is witnessing the death of democracy.

"How do you feel about the death of democracy? What this country built in 70 years was destroyed in 8 years. There is no democracy in India today!," Gandhi said while addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and two businessmen, Gandhi said, "Today, there is a dictatorship of 4 people in India. We want to raise the issue of inflation, unemployment etc. We want to discuss the society being divided."

"We (Opposition) are not allowed to speak in Parliament. We are arrested on the road. This is the condition of India today. Media can't show courage in the current environment," he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre has put "its people" in government machineries.

"In a democracy, the Opposition fights on the strength of institutions. Meaning the country has a legal structure, there is an electoral structure, which as on date, is the media of the country. But, in all these institutions, the Central government has put its people," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader held the press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi amid the ongoing protests by the Congress party in the national capital on issues of price rise and unemployment.

It may be mentioned that the press conference comes two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Young Indian Limited office located in the National Herald building.

Gandhi had earlier said the investigation into the National Herald case was an intimidation tactic by the BJP. The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

"We are not afraid," he said, adding, "Whatever they [BJP] do won't make any difference. I will continue to do the work to protect our country, its democracy and brotherhood." He added, "They think by putting a little pressure they can silence us. We won't be silent. We will stand against what the BJP is doing. We will not be intimidated."