Crude Bomb Explosion Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured In West Bengal

At least two people were killed and another was grievously injured in an explosion triggered by a crude bomb in Malda district of West Bengal.

"The deceased have been identified as the residents of Gopalpur area-- Sofikul Islam(32), Fajrul Sekh(37), while injured Alam Sekh (19) is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital," Malda SP Pradeep Kumar Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, their family members alleged that all of them were involved in making crude bombs illegally in a mango garden Gopalpur village.

The district police and bomb squad team arrived at the spot for further investigation.

It may be mentioned that there had been a number of targeted attacks on politicians using crude bombs in West Bengal.

Last year, BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal's Bhatpara was attacked with crude bombs.

The incident took place early morning at around 6 am where three crude bombs were hurled at his residence, despite security presence.

Few months after, an ex-TMC leader who recently joined BJP, Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master, was injured after unknown men attacked his car in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Gazi was on his way to Kolkata when crude bombs were hurled at his car Him and his driver received splinter injuries in the attack and were admitted to a private hospital.