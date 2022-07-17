16th round of talks between India and China takes place

The 16th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China began at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on Sunday.
According to reports, discussions over disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh and the Indian side are expected to take place with Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta led the Indian side.
It may be noted that the 15th round China-India Corps Commander-Level meeting was held on March 11 this year.
The two sides had carried forward their discussions from the previous round that was held on January 12 this year during that meeting for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.
A detailed exchange of views in line with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution on the remaining issues at the earliest took place.
Such a resolution would help to restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations.
India and China also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim and agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues as soon as possible.
Notably, the two nations have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by Chinese Army at multiple areas including the Finger area in Galwan Valley, hot springs and Kongrung Nala.
The situation worsened following violent clashes with Chinese troopers in Galwan Valley in June that year.
Since the talks, disengagement from some areas including the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso and Galwan but some points of friction remain.