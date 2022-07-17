16th round of talks between India and China takes place

The 16th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China began at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on Sunday.

According to reports, discussions over disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh and the Indian side are expected to take place with Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta led the Indian side.

It may be noted that the 15th round China-India Corps Commander-Level meeting was held on March 11 this year.

The two sides had carried forward their discussions from the previous round that was held on January 12 this year during that meeting for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

A detailed exchange of views in line with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution on the remaining issues at the earliest took place.