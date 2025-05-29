Cycle-to-Work: Guwahati-Based Company Pushes for Fitness and Climate Action

In a bid to promote a healthier lifestyle and raise awareness about climate-friendly commuting, Guwahati-based company Vantage Circle has announced a five-day Cycle-to-Work Challenge from June 2 to June 6, coinciding with World Bicycle Day on June 3.

The unique initiative aims to encourage employees to ditch their vehicles and pedal their way to work. It’s not just about fitness — the campaign also promotes mental well-being and reducing one’s carbon footprint.

The five-day challenge is part of Vantage Circle’s larger vision of workplace wellness, supported by its corporate wellness platform, Vantage Fit. The initiative reflects the company’s belief that even simple choices — like cycling to work — can positively impact individuals and the planet.

“At Vantage Circle, we recognise that workplace wellness extends far beyond the desk. As someone who has made cycling part of weekly routing it's incredibly fulfilling to see our team embrace initiatives that promote not just fitness, but also a cleaner, greener tomorrow,” said Anjan Pathak, CTO and co-founder of Vantage Circle.

With over 3.2 million users and more than 700 clients worldwide, Vantage Circle has long championed employee well-being. Over the past 12 years, Vantage Circle has helped top companies like Wipro, Infosys, Tata Motors, and Cognizant enhance employee engagement through its platform.

The Cycle-to-Work Challenge is not just about how employees get to the office — it’s also about the direction we’re all heading.

