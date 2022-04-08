Assam: Bike-Borne Miscreants Rob Man Of Rs 2 Lakh

A daylight robbery has been reported in Assam’s Guwahati wherein bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 2 lakh from a person in Rukminigaon area of the city.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

As per reports, the victim identified as Ghanakanta Das walked out of the State Bank of India (SBI) Rukminigaon branch after withdrawing an amount of Rs 2 lakhs, when two bike-borne miscreants snatched the bag from Das before fleeing from the spot.

Meanwhile, a case was registered by the victim at Dispur police station.

There have been many such incidents in the city in recent times.

In January, bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 3 lakhs from two workers of the Indane – Guwahati’s Nabajyoti Gas Agency by snatching a bag of money from them.

The incident had occurred in front of KFC in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar area, while the workers were on thde way to deposit the cash at the Bank of Baroda.

