"Dead Economy": Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim at Modi Govt. On 50% US Tariffs

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government after the United States imposed heavy duties on Indian textile exports, calling the move a direct consequence of policy missteps and weak global bargaining.

"50% US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India’s textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our ‘Dead Economy’"--Gandhi wrote on his X post on the issue.

Gandhi said the steep tariffs threaten one of India’s largest job-creating sectors and would push thousands of small and medium textile units into distress. He accused the Centre of failing to anticipate global trade shifts and leaving Indian exporters unprotected at a critical time.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader alleged that the government’s economic management has eroded India’s credibility in international markets. According to him, repeated trade setbacks reflect deeper flaws in policymaking and diplomatic engagement.

"Mr. Modi has offered no relief or even spoken about tariffs, even though more than 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of businesses are at stake. Modi ji, you are accountable; please direct your attention to this matter!"-- read Gandhi's X post.

Gandhi warned that the impact of the tariffs would extend beyond exports, affecting employment, investor sentiment and industrial stability, even as the government continues to project economic strength.

The ruling BJP has not issued a detailed response to Gandhi’s remarks so far.

