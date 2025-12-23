BJP Using Agencies to Silence Opposition, Says Rahul Gandhi During Germany Visit

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has once again accused the BJP of weakening India’s democratic institutions, claiming that the country’s system is being steadily taken over to serve political interests.

Speaking at an interaction at the Hertie School in Germany, Gandhi alleged that central agencies are being selectively used against political opponents. He said bodies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are acting as tools of pressure, while leaders aligned with the ruling party face little scrutiny.

Gandhi claimed that businessmen who attempt to support Opposition parties are often threatened, creating an atmosphere of fear. According to him, this has tilted the political field in favour of the BJP, allowing it to build power by using state institutions rather than democratic debate.

Describing the situation as an attack on democracy, the Congress leader said his party would build a strong resistance to counter what he called the capture of institutions. He added that the fight is not merely against the BJP, but against the misuse of systems meant to serve the public.

On questions about the INDIA alliance, Gandhi said its parties may contest against one another in state and local elections, but remain united against the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He described these contests as tactical, while stressing that the alliance stands together in Parliament on key national issues.

He further accused the BJP of promoting ideas that threaten the Constitution and the principle of equality, warning that excessive centralisation could deepen divisions across states, languages and communities.

Speaking on differing visions for the country, Gandhi said while many people support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a large number of Indians believe the nation’s diversity cannot be governed by a single authority. He said India’s strength lies in dialogue among its states rather than decisions driven by one individual.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany. Earlier, he had raised similar concerns in Parliament, alleging that institutions such as the Election Commission of India were being influenced as part of a broader political agenda.

