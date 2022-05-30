Dealers To Not Buy Petrol On May 31

Petrol dealers across some states of India will refrain from purchasing fuel from national oil companies on May 31 in demand of a hike in the commission they receive.

However, the petrol pumps in these states will cater to customers during the strike.

Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam are some of the states where this strike will be observed for a day.

Apart from a higher commission, the petrol dealers have also demanded for a system that prevents them from incurring huge losses when the central government reduces the excise duty on fuel.

“We have incurred losses to the tune of crores of rupees when the central government reduced the excise duty on fuel recently,” said a member of the Petrol Dealers’ Association (PDA).

“We purchase petrol and diesel at a high rate and once excise duty is reduced, we have to sell our stocks at a lower price, thus leading to heavy losses,” he said.

While the prices of petrol was slashed by Rs 8 per litre, diesel prices dropped by Rs 6 a litre.

The petrol dealers have not seen a hike in the commission they earn from oil companies since 2017.

“Customers can refill their vehicles as petrol pumps in the city will remain open. Only the dealers have decided not to purchase fuel for a day from the government,” The Hindustan Times quoted Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers’ Association as saying.

