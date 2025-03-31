Decades Later, Assam CM Recreates His Childhood Film Scene on New Kampur Bridge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to Kampur turned into a trip down memory lane as he inaugurated the newly rebuilt Kapili Bridge. The moment wasn’t just about infrastructure; it was also about nostalgia and a fascinating connection between his past and present.

While riding an elephant over the newly constructed bridge, the Chief Minister shared an interesting anecdote from his childhood. Decades ago, as a child actor, he had filmed a scene in the Assamese classic Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati, where he rode an elephant on the very same bridge. Now, with the bridge rebuilt and opened to the public, he decided to recreate that moment, calling it a true "Reel to Real" experience.

Taking to X, CM Sarma posted, "Perhaps some of you may not know that many decades ago, I played the role of a child in a film. In one scene, I was riding an elephant on a bridge. Today, the same bridge was rebuilt and dedicated to the public, and I also rode an elephant again. This is called Reel to Real."

He further added, "Kampur Kapili Bridge brings a wave of nostalgia as it is in this very location that I rode an elephant for the film Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati. Today, as I dedicated the new bridge, a long-standing demand of the people, I couldn't help but recreate the cult scene."

Kampur Kapili Bridge brings a wave of nostalgia as it is in this very location, I rode an elephant years back for the film 'Kokadeuta Nati aur Hati'.



Today as I dedicated the new bridge here, a long demand of the people, I couldn't help but recreate the cult scene 😁🐘 pic.twitter.com/S4iypz3DV6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 30, 2025

Apart from the Kapili Bridge, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Kampur Railway Overbridge, a project worth Rs 63 crore that replaces an old level crossing gate, ensuring smoother connectivity for commuters. Additionally, the historic Kapili River Bridge, originally built in the late 1950s, has been restored and converted into a pedestrian bridge, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the people.

