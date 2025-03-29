Assam CM Lauds Police for Sharp Decline in Crime Rate

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday credited the strong measures taken by the Assam Police for a substantial decline in crime rates across the state. Speaking at the Dikshant Parade of 70 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) probationers at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) in Umsaw village, Meghalaya, Sarma emphasized that the state's governance has remained smooth and disruption-free in recent years.

Since assuming office, the present government has been committed to transforming Assam into a state with minimal crime, enabling citizens to contribute actively to progress, he stated. Highlighting the government's efforts toward a crime-free and drug-free Assam, Sarma praised the Assam Police for its unwavering stance against criminal activities.

"The Assam Police has adopted a firm approach against criminals, sending a clear message that there is no place for disruption in the state," the Chief Minister said. Addressing the probationers, he stressed the pivotal role of DSPs in providing ground-level leadership and maintaining law and order. He urged them to uphold the highest standards of professional excellence, integrity, and honesty to meet the expectations of society.

Sarma revealed that Assam's crime rate per lakh population has plummeted from 349 in 2020 to 139 in 2024. He also noted a surge in the charge sheet rate from 47.8% to 66.7% and an increase in the conviction rate to 22.9% this year. Notably, crimes against women have witnessed a sharp decline, with cases dropping from 26,352 in 2020 to 5,555 in 2024.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the state's stringent actions against child marriage offenders, resulting in a significant rise in case registrations from 138 in 2020 to 5,498 in 2023.

Underlining Assam Police’s commitment to tackling drug-related crimes, Sarma said that since 2020, drugs worth Rs. 2,885 crore have been seized, and over a thousand bighas of cannabis and opium cultivation have been destroyed. In 2024 alone, 3,323 drug-related cases have been registered, reflecting the police’s firm stand against narcotics.

Congratulating the 70 DSPs on the completion of their training, Sarma described the passing-out parade as a milestone in their careers. He expressed confidence that the rigorous training at NEPA would equip the officers with the skills necessary to tackle various challenges effectively.

The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to NEPA Director Danesh Rana, faculty members, and the entire academy fraternity for their role in shaping the future of policing. He urged the newly inducted officers to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens, especially senior citizens, and to foster a stronger bond between the police and the public through empathy and a humane approach.

Since its establishment in 1978, NEPA has trained over 5,000 DSPs and Sub-Inspectors, with Assam alone accounting for over 1,000 trained officers since 2016. The 54th Basic Course, which commenced on April 2, 2024, included 70 DSPs, 62 from Assam and eight from Mizoram.

The event was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, NEPA Director Danesh Rana, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, and several other dignitaries.

