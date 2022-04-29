Decomposed Body Found In Guwahati's Ulubari

A decomposed body of an unidentified person was recovered in Guwahati’s Ulubari area near DGP office on Friday.

Sources said the decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket in an abandoned house.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and conducted preliminary investigation.

“We didn’t find any injuries on his body so it is suspected that he died of natural causes. However, the exact cause of his death will be known after post mortem,” a police official said.

“The deceased could be a homeless person or a beggar but nothing is certain as of now. It is suspected that he died 4-5 days ago,” he added.

Also Read: Guwahati: Skyrocketing Prices of Mustard Oil Puts People in Dilemma