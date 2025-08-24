Dehradun Ships First Consignment of 1.2 MT Garhwali Apples to Dubai

India has dispatched its first shipment of 1.2 metric tonnes of Garhwali apples from Dehradun to Dubai to Dubai, marking a significant step in efforts to expand agricultural exports and increase farmers’ incomes.

The trial shipment of the King Roat variety of Garhwal apples will help refine cold chain management, post-harvest operations, and logistics, paving the way for future exports to South-East Asia and European markets.

Flagging off the consignment in Dehradun, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal urged the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to expedite the opening of its regional office in Uttarakhand, which will play a key role in boosting exports from the state’s agricultural sector.

Through the regional office, APEDA plans to increase the export of fresh fruits, millets, pulses, and organic products, complementing Uttarakhand’s current exports of jaggery, confectionery, and guar gum. The agency has been working closely with farmers to improve access to lucrative international markets by addressing challenges related to infrastructure, connectivity, and post-harvest handling.

APEDA also sensitises farmers on Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), international quality standards, and post-harvest management to ensure that Indian produce meets global import requirements. The agency supports exports of fresh and processed fruits through financial aid, development of export facilities, quality management systems, market access facilitation, and buyer-seller events. Major fruits exported include grapes, pomegranates, mangoes, bananas, and oranges, with India recently entering new markets such as Australia and Uganda.

Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, India’s fruit and vegetable exports grew 47.3% in volume, reaching 123 countries and adding 17 new markets in three years.

As part of its ongoing global promotion efforts, APEDA recently hosted a Mango Promotion Programme in Abu Dhabi, showcasing premium Indian mango varieties to international consumers, particularly the Indian diaspora in the UAE and the Gulf region. Featured varieties included GI-tagged and regional specialties such as Banarasi Langda, Dasheri, Chausa, Sunderja, Amrapali, Malda, Bharat Bhog, Prabha Shankar, Lakshman Bhog, Mahmood Bahar, Vrindavani, Fasli, and Mallika.

