About two months ago, the book was informally released in Dubai by Dr. Bu Abdullah, an acclaimed business mogul and philanthropist who owns 270 multinational companies across the Arabian and European regions. The release took place at his official chamber, where the book received high praise.

Dr. Abdullah remarked, "'Great Minds on India' was a revelation to me. For the first time, I learned how modern scientists like Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, and Erwin Schrödinger, as well as philosophers such as Voltaire, Schopenhauer, Goethe, and Hegel, drew intellectual inspiration from ancient Indian treatises. It was a great honor and pleasure for me to launch its Arabic edition, which was meticulously translated by a distinguished scholar, Dr. Ramzan Ali Miya, from Doha."