Delhi Assembly Polls on Feb 5, Results to be Declared on Feb 8: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the Delhi Assembly elections, setting February 5, 2025, as the polling date, with the counting of votes and results scheduled for February 8.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared these details during a press conference on Tuesday, outlining a comprehensive timeline for the electoral process. The last date for filing nominations has been set for January 17, 2025, followed by scrutiny of nominations on January 18. Candidates will have until January 20 to withdraw their candidatures.

Chief Election Commissioner Kumar emphasized that the elections will be conducted in a single phase, with polling scheduled for a Wednesday. This strategic decision, similar to the approach taken during Maharashtra elections, aims to encourage higher voter turnout. Alongside the Delhi Assembly polls, by-elections for two assembly constituencies—Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu—will also follow the same schedule.

This year’s Delhi Assembly elections will cover all 70 constituencies in the national capital, with a total of 1.55 crore voters expected to cast their ballots. Among them are 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters. Additionally, 2.08 lakh individuals will be voting for the first time, reflecting a significant segment of first-time participants in the democratic process.

To facilitate smooth voting, the ECI has set up 13,033 polling stations across 2,697 polling locations throughout the city. The infrastructure highlights the commission's efforts to ensure accessibility and efficiency for the electorate.

The announcement marks the beginning of an intense political battle in Delhi, as political parties prepare to engage with voters and present their visions for the future. With the polling date approaching, the focus will be on ensuring high voter turnout and fair elections. The stage is set for the national capital to witness a decisive moment in its democratic journey.