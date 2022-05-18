Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

He submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Baijal was appointed the 21st Delhi LG in December 2016. There is fixed tenure for the post of Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

It may be mentioned that Baijal had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over an array of governance-related issues.

