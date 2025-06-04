Delhi’s Big Pollution Push: Only BS6, CNG, or EV Commercial Vehicles Allowed from Nov

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, announcing a series of strong measures to fight the city’s long-standing air pollution crisis.

At a press conference, the CM declared that starting November 1, 2025, only BS-VI (BS6) compliant, CNG, or electric commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital.

“From November 1, 2025, any vehicle that comes to Delhi will have to be a BS6, CNG, or EV commercial vehicle,” Gupta said. “We have a dream — Clean Delhi, Green Delhi, Healthy Delhi.”

Gupta said the state government is committed to improving air quality and emphasized the importance of working together. “Environment Day is very close, and air pollution in Delhi is a matter that is related to all of us. For years, we have been suffering from air pollution. I am very happy that our Environment Department and Minister have drafted a fantastic Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025.”

The Chief Minister also announced that Delhi will soon witness its first artificial rain through cloud seeding, made possible by a pilot project in partnership with IIT Kanpur.

“Very soon, Delhi will have its first artificial rain through cloud seeding,” Gupta said. “To reduce and eliminate pollution, we will sign MoUs with all our science organisations, which will use their latest innovations to help the Delhi government fight against pollution. For example, the Delhi government has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur, which is based on cloud seeding and artificial rain, which we have approved to start as a pilot project.”

In efforts to manage dust pollution, Gupta said mist sprayers and anti-smog guns will be installed in areas identified as pollution hotspots.

“It will be mandatory to install anti-smog guns on all high-rise buildings, especially commercial buildings above 3,000 metres, malls, hotels, etc. and due to this, dust mitigation will be reduced in the entire Delhi,” she explained.

Another major step includes installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all of Delhi’s entry points and petrol pumps to detect and block end-of-life vehicles.

“We will install Automatic Number Plate Registration (ANPR) Recognition cameras at all the entry points of Delhi, which will be able to identify end-of-life vehicles,” Gupta said. “As soon as the vehicle comes in the range of these cameras, it will be known that this vehicle is end-of-life and is spreading pollution, so they will be traced and stopped immediately. These cameras will also be installed at all petrol pumps... Together, we can deal with the big problem of pollution in Delhi.”

The Chief Minister also launched a massive plantation drive under the campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", set to begin on June 5.

“We will have to do plantation work on a large scale for green Delhi. The Delhi government will launch a massive 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign from June 5. The target is to plant 70 lakh saplings this year... Our aim is for Delhi to get better air. Delhi air should be good; people should prefer to stay in Delhi instead of going out.”

Gupta concluded by urging citizens to take ownership of the city's fight against pollution, calling it a collective responsibility.

