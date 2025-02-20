Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Distributes Portfolios After First Cabinet Meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday assigned ministerial portfolios following the first Cabinet meeting of her government. The six newly sworn-in ministers, all elected in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, have been entrusted with key responsibilities.

As Chief Minister, Gupta has retained several crucial departments, including General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, and Planning. She will also oversee any department not specifically assigned to other ministers.

"These departments will remain with me as the Chief Minister: General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning and other departments not allocated to any other minister," Gupta stated during a press conference.

Gupta also announced key decisions taken during the first Cabinet meeting, including the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi with a Rs 5 lakh top-up and the tabling of 14 CAG reports in the Assembly's first session.

BJP MLA Pravesh Verma has been appointed as the minister in charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Water, and Gurdwara elections. Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Verma confirmed, "Ayushman scheme implemented in Delhi and CAG reports will be tabled soon."

Minister Ashish Sood will oversee the Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, and Training and Technical Education departments. Manjinder Singh Sira, MLA from Rajouri Garden, has been entrusted with Food and Supplies, Forest and Environment, and Industries portfolios.

Ravinder Singh (Indraj) has been given charge of Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Elections departments. Kapil Mishra will handle Law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism portfolios. Meanwhile, Pankaj Kumar Singh has been assigned Health and Family Welfare, Transport, and Information Technology departments.