“Deport Yourself or Be Locked Up”: White House Issues Warning to Illegals

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a strong warning to gang members and illegals residing in the United States, following a Supreme Court decision allowing the Trump administration to resume deportations under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA).

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Leavitt hailed the court’s decision as a “massive legal victory” for the administration, stating that it cleared the way for the removal of individuals deemed foreign terrorist threats.

"Last night, the Supreme Court delivered a massive legal victory to the Trump administration and allowed us to continue removing foreign terrorist invaders under the Alien Enemies Act. This was a smackdown to a rogue, left-wing, low-level district court judge," said Leavitt.

The administration’s warning was directed at criminal groups including Tren de Aragua and MS-13, with Leavitt issuing a blunt message: "Deport yourself now or you'll be locked up."

The Supreme Court's ruling, issued Monday, vacated a lower court decision that had temporarily blocked the administration from using the AEA to deport Venezuelan nationals. According to The Hill, the case before the court did not concern the application of the AEA to gang-affiliated individuals, but rather addressed jurisdictional issues — specifically, where those challenging their deportation should file legal actions.

The justices ruled that individuals detained under the AEA must contest their deportation in Texas, where they are currently held. Importantly, the court affirmed that detainees must be given proper notice and the opportunity to seek habeas corpus relief before any removal takes place.

In addition to the immigration announcement, Leavitt also addressed the severe weather affecting parts of the country.

"The President's thoughts also remain with the families and communities experiencing devastating loss from the severe storms and flooding affecting several states," she said.

President Trump has approved emergency declarations for Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee to support recovery and relief efforts in the wake of the storm damage.