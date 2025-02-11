With Valid UK Visa, Indian Woman Travelled to Mexico, US Deported in Handcuffs

A heart-wrenching story of a 21-year-old Indian woman has surfaced, who was deported from the USA in handcuffs and chains to India a few days ago. Muskan was among the 104 Indians deported from the USA, labelled as illegal migrants. She hails from Ludhiana district in Punjab.

Muskan joined a business course at CU College, London, in January 2024. With a study visa for the UK, she flew out last year, and along with a group of students, she legally visited Mexico, as Muskan claims. They were at the Tijuana border when US police detained them and kept them in a detention centre for 10 days.

Muskan claims that she didn’t attempt to cross the US border at Tijuana and that she legally travelled to Mexico. “I still have a valid study visa for the UK, so why have I been deported to India?” Muskan said in an interview with the media. “A bus came, and we were taken to the detention centre where we spent 10 days. They did not ask us anything and only checked our passports. We were a group of at least 40. We had only gone to Mexico.”

Although Muskan and others didn’t face any mistreatment from US officials while in the detention centre, they were never told they would be deported to India.

Muskan now urges the government to arrange for her to return to the UK to complete the rest of her studies. Her family had to take out loans for several lakhs to send her to the UK. “Now, I am being told that I won’t be allowed to fly to the UK or anywhere else. My two-year course is still pending. I want to return and complete my studies. I humbly appeal to the government to please help me. If I don’t return to the UK, my entire career will be ruined,” Muskan said while speaking to the media.

Her loan-laden family is now in a fix, as Muskan has been told that she can’t fly anywhere else outside India. Their dream of Muskan earning a highly qualified UK degree and repaying the loans after she gets a job will be shattered if she is not allowed to complete her studies. The family will be burdened with loans, and Muskan’s dream will be destroyed if the government fails to arrange for her return to the UK.

