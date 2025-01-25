DGGI Guwahati Uncovers Rs 100 Crore Fake Invoicing Racket, Arrests Two

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, busted a fake invoicing racket worth Rs 100 crore, leading to the arrest of two brothers, Aniket Sovasaria and Pritam Sovasaria, on charges of GST fraud.

Advertisment

According to officials, the Sovasaria brothers, both tax accountants, allegedly operated over 20 fake firms from Guwahati to fraudulently avail and pass on fake Input Tax Credit (ITC). Reports indicate that they claimed a fake ITC worth Rs 14 crore and passed on a fraudulent ITC worth Rs 15 crore, resulting in a significant revenue loss to the exchequer.

A DGGI official was quoted as saying, “This is the eighth arrest in our ongoing operations to tackle GST fraud.”

Investigations have revealed that the accused issued fake invoices without supplying any goods or services, allowing others to claim illegitimate tax benefits. Authorities are now working to trace the entire network and recover the lost revenue.

The Sovasaria brothers have been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigations are underway.

Also Read: DGGI Guwahati Cracks Down on Fake Invoicing Racket, Arrests One in Rs. 70 Cr Scam