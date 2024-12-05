DGGI Guwahati Cracks Down on Fake Invoicing Racket, Arrests One in Rs. 70 Cr Scam

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati, has uncovered a major tax evasion racket involving fake invoicing, amounting to Rs. 70 crore.

The investigation led to the arrest of Natwar Kumar Jalan, a partner at M/s Yash Associates, located in Kedar Road, Guwahati, for illegally claiming fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth Rs. 10 crore.

According to reliable sources, a dozen dubious firms have been identified as part of this racket. These companies issued fake bills valued at Rs. 70 crore, which were subsequently used by Jalan’s firm to fraudulently claim ITC.

Jalan was arrested and presented before the Judicial Magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. His bail application was rejected by the court.

The DGGI is reportedly preparing to take swift action against other entities involved in the racket, and more arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.