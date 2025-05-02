"Dont Think It's a Secret...": Former Pak Minister Admits Support for Terror Outfits

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has openly acknowledged his country’s murky history with terrorism, stating that Pakistan “has a past” linked with extremist elements. His remarks came days after Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitted Pakistan's involvement in supporting and funding terrorist groups.

Advertisment

In an interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, Bhutto said, “It’s no secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered. We’ve gone through wave after wave of extremism. But we’ve also learned from it and undertaken internal reforms.” He further clarified, “It is an unfortunate part of our history, not something we are engaged in today.”

Bhutto's comments follow Asif’s candid admission in a now-viral interview, where the Defence Minister conceded Pakistan’s decades-long role in aiding terror outfits on behalf of Western powers. “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades… That was a mistake, and we suffered for that,” Asif stated.

While addressing a political rally in Mirpur Khas on Thursday, Bhutto pivoted to nationalism, claiming Pakistan desires peace but is prepared for war if provoked by India. “We do not beat the drums of war, but if attacked, the roar of a united Pakistan will be deafening,” he said.

These admissions from Pakistan’s top leadership come amid rising tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. The attack was orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned group with long-established links to Pakistan.

Also Read: Pakistani Lawmakers' Provocative Remarks Escalate Tensions with India