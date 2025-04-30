Pakistani Lawmakers' Provocative Remarks Escalate Tensions with India

Islamabad shows no signs of easing tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, as Pakistani lawmakers continue to provoke New Delhi. Recently, Pakistani senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan made a provocative statement, declaring that the “brick for the new Babri mosque in Ayodhya will be laid by Pakistan Army soldiers, and the first azaan will be delivered by Army Chief Asim Munir himself.”

On Tuesday, Senator Palwasha Mohammad further inflamed the already tense situation between Pakistan and India with her provocative statement while addressing the Pakistani Parliament.

Speaking in Pakistan’s upper house of Parliament, the senator made a provocative claim: “The first brick of the new Babri Mosque in Ayodhya will be laid by Pakistani Army soldiers, and the first Azan will be delivered by Pakistan Army Chief Asif Munir.” She further heightened tensions by adding, “We are not wearing bangles.”

Further stoking religious sentiments, the senator claimed that Sikh soldiers would refrain from attacking Pakistan in the event of a conflict with India. “If they are threatening Pakistan, then let them know, the Sikh army will not attack Pakistan, because for them, it is the land of Guru Nanak,” she stated.

Notably, this is not the first instance of Pakistani lawmakers making provocative remarks targeting India. In a recent development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made an incendiary statement following India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, further straining bilateral relations.

Brazen Remarks by Pakistani Lawmakers Fuel Tensions:

Speaking at a public rally, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a stern warning to India over the diversion of the Indus waters. He claimed that Pakistan was the rightful custodian of the Indus civilization and accused India of unlawfully abrogating the Indus Waters Treaty.

“The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their (Indians) blood will,” said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. His inflammatory remarks followed India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the massacre in Pahalgam.

In a revealing interview, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif admitted that his country had supported terrorist groups for decades. He acknowledged that Pakistan had been involved in “dirty work” on behalf of the West, specifically the US, UK, and other Western nations. “We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including for the West and UK,” he stated when asked about Islamabad’s history of funding and backing terror outfits.

