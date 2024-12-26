Dr Manmohan Singh No More, Passes Away Aged 92

Dr Manmohan Singh, a veteran Congress leader who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India, passed away on Thursday aged 92. Singh was rushed to AIIMS Delhi this evening after his health deteriorated, and passed away there.

The news was confirmed by Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi in a social media post. He wrote, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fmr Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji…My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Thank you for your service to our Nation. You will always be remembered for your Economic revolution and the progressive changes, you brought to the country.”

Assam Congress also posted on social media writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. A visionary leader, renowned economist, and statesman, his contributions to India’s progress and global standing will always be remembered. His integrity, humility, and dedication to public service are an inspiration to us all. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief. India has lost one of its finest sons. Rest in peace, Dr Singh ji.”

Dr Manmohan Singh, born on September 26, 1932, in Gah (now in Pakistan), was an acclaimed economist and a pivotal figure in India’s economic and political history. His academic journey, which began at Panjab University and continued at Oxford and Cambridge, culminated in a doctoral degree in economics. Throughout his career, he held various influential positions, including advisory roles at the Reserve Bank of India and the Planning Commission, gaining recognition for his deep understanding of economic theory and policy.

Economic Reforms of 1991: A Turning Point for India

Dr Singh's most defining contribution came in 1991 when he served as India’s Finance Minister under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao. Facing a balance of payments crisis, Dr Singh's leadership was instrumental in leading India through a period of profound economic liberalization. Amid the threat of default, he introduced visionary policies such as the devaluation of the rupee, the removal of trade barriers, and the encouragement of foreign direct investment (FDI).

His landmark decision to dismantle the "license raj" paved the way for privatization and deregulation, transforming India from a closed, inward-looking economy into one of the world's fastest-growing markets. These reforms were crucial in establishing India’s position as a key player in the global economy.

Prime Ministership: Leading India Through Growth and Challenges

Dr Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, overseeing a period of robust economic growth with an average annual GDP increase of about 8 per cent. This growth was fueled by domestic consumption, a growing middle class, and expanding global trade. He launched significant programs such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), aimed at alleviating rural poverty and unemployment.

Under his leadership, India saw vast improvements in infrastructure, including roads, telecommunications, and power generation. However, his second term was marred by allegations of policy paralysis and corruption scandals, despite his integrity remaining unquestioned. Dr Singh was known for his humility, honesty, and ability to forge consensus in a complex political environment.

Foreign Policy and Strengthening Global Relations

Dr Singh’s tenure also marked significant advancements in India’s foreign policy. One of his most notable achievements was the Indo-US nuclear deal in 2008, which provided India with access to civilian nuclear technology and enhanced its global standing. His diplomatic efforts expanded India's involvement in international forums such as the United Nations, G-20, and BRICS, positioning India as a leading democratic society and an influential voice in global geopolitics.

Legacy: A Lasting Impact on India’s Progress

Dr Manmohan Singh’s legacy will be forever linked to India’s progress in the 21st century. As the architect of India’s economic reforms, he emphasized inclusive growth, with a focus on financial inclusion, rural development, and infrastructure modernization. His leadership style, characterized by humility and professionalism, made him a statesman devoted to the nation's welfare rather than personal ambition.

Though his final years in office were marked by political turbulence, his early years as a reformer laid the foundation for modern India's growth. Dr Singh's unwavering commitment to public service and his strategic foresight have left an indelible mark on the country’s economic and political trajectory.

India has lost a visionary leader and world-renowned economist whose contributions continue to shape the nation's prosperity. His vision and dedication to India’s progress remain a lasting testament to his leadership.

