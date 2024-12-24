Congress Provides Financial Aid To Deceased Mridul Islam's Wife

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on Tuesday handed a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to the wife of Mridul Islam, a party member who died in the recent protest following clashes with the police in Guwahati.

Advertisment

This was after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reached out to Islam's wife Hamida Parbeen through a phone call on Sunday. Gandhi offered his condolences after the family’s tragic loss and assured her of his full support, promising to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.

Borah expressed his gratitude to All India Congress Committee, Rahul Gandhi, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Congress legislative party, Congress MPs and other party branches and organizations for pooling the aid amount.

"Assured Swahid Mridul Islam's family that Congress party will always stand by their side. I express my gratitude to party leaders and well-wishers who contributed to this," the Assam Congress president wrote in a post on social media.

Mridul Islam, lost his life during the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march organized by the Assam Congress in Guwahati on December 18, 2024. During the protests, Congress leaders and workers clashed with police force engaged in crowd control during which tear gas shells were fired. Islam succumbed allegedly due to inhaling the gas.

His death also provoked opposition MPs from across the country into staging a protest in front of the Parliament, demanding justice.

Also Read: AHRC Takes Suo Motu Notice on Death of Congress Worker in Guwahati Protest