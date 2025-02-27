DRDO Successfully Test-Fires Naval Anti-Ship Missile NASM-SR

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR) on February 25, 2025, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. The missile demonstrated its advanced Man-in-Loop feature and achieved a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range.

According to DRDO’s announcement on social media platform X, the missile was launched in Bearing-only Lock-on After Launch mode, with multiple targets in close proximity. Initially, it locked onto a large target within a designated search zone, but during the terminal phase, the pilot manually selected a smaller hidden target, ensuring a precision strike.

The NASM-SR is equipped with an indigenous Fiber Optic Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) and a Radio Altimeter for mid-course guidance. It also features an Integrated Avionics Module, Electro-Mechanical Actuators for aerodynamic and jet vane control, thermal batteries, and a PCB warhead. The missile is powered by solid propulsion with an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer.

Developed by multiple DRDO laboratories, including Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, the NASM-SR is currently being produced in collaboration with Development cum Production Partners, MSMEs, start-ups, and other production partners.

