Drugs Worth Over Rs 182 Crore Seized In Manipur Since April

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday informed that drugs worth over Rs 182 crore have been seized by security forces in the state since April.

“Ever since the new government was formed, war on drugs 2.0 campaign has been extremely successful,” Singh said.

“We have seized different kind of drugs worth nearly Rs 182.3 crore in international market,” he added.

Since April 20, as many as 380 acres poppy cultivated in Manipur were destroyed.

“380 acres of poppy cultivation have been destroyed in Manipur,” said Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Wednesday.

He further lauded the people of the state for their stand against illegal drugs trade and poppy cultivation.

“Today, we have the support and co-operation from almost all communities residing in the state,” the chief minister said.

