Mizoram Woman Held With Over Rs 11 Lakh Fake Indian Currency

A woman from Mizoram has been arrested with a huge amount of fake Indian currency notes in Aizwal district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) along with Special Narcotics police arrested the woman on Saturday evening and recovered fake notes amount to Rs 11,35,600.

According to police, the woman had Rs 11,35,600 in the denomination of Rs 500, 200 and 100.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

Last month, two persons were apprehended for smuggling fake Indian currency worth Rs 3.03 lakh into India from Bangladesh.

The operation was carried out by BSF and Assam police along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

