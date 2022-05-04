Elon Musk Hints At Twitter Charging Its Commercial, Govt Users

It may be noted that Musk’s tweet comes after another of his tweets wherein he claimed that services for free was the reason behind the decline of the fraternal organization, Freemasons.

"Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing," the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Twitter could become the first major social media company to charge users to interact with its platform if it implements the pay-to-post policy.

Several policy changes seem to be in line after Tesla CEO took over the microblogging platform, Twitter. Earlier, Musk also criticized Twitter's censorship policy as he faulted a decision the company made in 2020 to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. He called the move "incredibly inappropriate."

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk had said in a statement.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he further added.

