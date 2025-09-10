EU Approval Opens New Doors for India’s Seafood Trade

In a big boost to India’s seafood trade, the European Union has approved 102 additional marine product units from India for export. With this, a total of 604 Indian establishments are now eligible to supply seafood to the EU, the country’s second-largest export destination.

Officials said the move could increase India’s seafood exports to Europe by nearly 20 per cent. In 2023-24, India’s seafood exports to the EU stood at around $1.1 billion.

The development comes at a crucial time, especially as India’s shrimp exports to the US have been hit by steep tariffs of up to 50 per cent. By expanding access to the EU, exporters now have an opportunity to diversify markets and reduce dependence on the United States.

“This listing reflects confidence in the quality and safety standards of Indian seafood units and will help strengthen trade relations with the EU,” officials noted.

Shrimp continues to dominate India’s seafood basket, contributing $4.88 billion, or nearly two-thirds of total seafood exports in 2024-25. The newly listed establishments are expected to play a major role in boosting exports of aquaculture shrimp as well as other products such as squid, cuttlefish, and octopus.

The Commerce Ministry said the approval opens fresh opportunities for exporters across coastal states and Union Territories, giving them wider access to one of the world’s most lucrative and quality-sensitive seafood markets.

Also Read: India Sees 17.8% Increase In Seafood Export In April Amid Global Uncertainty