Fake WhatsApp Account Created In Lok Speaker Speaker Birla's Name

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday informed that some miscreants have created a fake Whatsapp account in his name with his profile photo.
These miscreants have also been sending messages to different members of Parliament and others from some three numbers.
The three numbers are - 7862092008, 9480918183 and 9439073870, he stated.
Taking to Twitter, Om Birla wrote, “Some miscreants have created fake account in my name with profile photo and sending messages to MPs and others from nos. 7862092008, 9480918183 & 9439073870. The matter has been reported to authorities concerned. Plz ignore calls and messages from these and other numbers and inform my office.”
On Tuesday, three people were arrested in Odisha for their alleged links with cyber criminals, who had created a fake WhatsApp identity of Birla, news agency PTI reported.
The accused had reportedly sold pre-activated SIM cards to the gang and one of it was used to create the fake WhatsApp identity of the Lok Sabha speaker using his picture available in public domain.
Last month, a person impersonating as Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had sent messages to people, including VIPs, seeking financial help. His office had then alerted the Union ministry of home affairs.
