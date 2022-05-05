Fake WhatsApp Account Created In Lok Speaker Speaker Birla's Name

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday informed that some miscreants have created a fake Whatsapp account in his name with his profile photo.

These miscreants have also been sending messages to different members of Parliament and others from some three numbers.

The three numbers are - 7862092008, 9480918183 and 9439073870, he stated.

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla wrote, “Some miscreants have created fake account in my name with profile photo and sending messages to MPs and others from nos. 7862092008, 9480918183 & 9439073870. The matter has been reported to authorities concerned. Plz ignore calls and messages from these and other numbers and inform my office.”