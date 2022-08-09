FBI Raids Donald Trump's Florida Residence

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida and broke into his safe.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the law enforcement agency yet.

According to reports, the action is reportedly related to an investigation of whether Trump had taken classified presidential records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement posted on his social media.

The former president further said that the raid at his Palm Beach residence was unnecessary and inappropriate as he was “cooperating with the relevant government agencies.” He also blamed the raid on “radical left democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024.”

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!” he added.

As per US media, Trump was not at the estate during the time of the raid that the FBI had executed a search warrant to enter the premises.

The US Justice Department has been investigating Trump's removal of classified records to the Florida estate that were retrieved by the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year. Trump previously confirmed that he had agreed to return certain records to the National Archives, calling it "an ordinary and routine process."

Trump is facing multiple legal woes, most of them from his White House tenure, including the missing national records, attack on US Capitol, wire fraud, Georgia election tampering.