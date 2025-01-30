Female Workforce in India's Unincorporated Sector Hits New Highs

A recent survey showed that in 2023-24, approximately 58% of manufacturing establishments were headed by female proprietors, marking a 4% increase from the previous year.

Advertisment

The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) also found that 28.1% of the total workforce was female, with women making up over one-third (33.7%) of the workforce in Own Account Enterprises (OAEs).

The share of establishments led by female proprietors has risen to 26.2% in 2023-24 from 22.9% the previous year, with notable increases in the other services sector, where female-headed establishments grew from 9.7% to 14.2%. Female workers accounted for 18.5% of total hired workers, with the highest female participation in manufacturing (46.5%), followed by other services (22.5%) and trade (19.2%).

State-wise, West Bengal leads with the highest share of female workers (12.7%), followed by Uttar Pradesh (10.4%) and Maharashtra (9.7%). Notably, West Bengal and Maharashtra have the largest concentrations of female workers in rural and urban sectors, respectively.

The ASUSE survey also highlighted that one out of every four proprietary establishments across India is owned by women, with Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal showing the highest proportion of female-led businesses. The unincorporated non-agricultural sector, which is a significant contributor to the economy, continues to provide essential job opportunities and supports a diverse workforce.

Also Read: Women Farmers in Assam Cultivate Success with ₹1.40 Crore Revenue