Women Farmers in Assam Cultivate Success with ₹1.40 Crore Revenue

Assam, where agriculture supports 70% of the population, is experiencing a revolutionary shift driven by women farmers. In Sonitpur district’s Puthimari and Bapubheti villages, under the Bihaguri development block, the ‘Joymati Farmers’ Producer Company’ stands as a shining example of empowerment and success.

Since its formation on October 13, 2021, with only 20 women, the company has grown to include over 650 women farmers. Kamal Kumari Boro, a proud member, shared their inspiring journey, “Our women wake up early, do their household work, and then engage themselves in the farmlands. Joymati started with a small dream, and today, it has become a movement.”

Their efforts recently reached a new milestone with a significant partnership. The company struck a deal with PepsiCo, cultivating 100 bighas of potatoes for chips production. “We invested ₹27 lakhs in potato cultivation last year and generated a revenue of ₹50 lakhs, earning a profit of ₹23 lakhs,” Boro revealed.

The group’s accomplishments extend beyond potatoes. Over the past year, they have cultivated crops on 1,000 hectares, earning an impressive ₹1.40 crore in revenue. From mustard oil to pumpkins, Joymati-branded products have gained popularity across the region. Last year’s ₹90 lakh revenue from pumpkin sales is expected to triple this year, marking their continued success.

Senior journalist Amarendra Deka of Pratidin Time, during a recent visit, commended the women’s unwavering dedication and highlighted their extraordinary achievements. The story of Joymati is not just about farming—it is a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of community-driven initiatives.

As the new year begins, the women of Joymati Farmers’ Producer Company shine as trailblazers, proving that women can lead transformative change in agriculture while empowering their communities.

