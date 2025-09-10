Festivals, Heritage and Food Drive Indian Travel Plans for 2025

Indian travellers are redefining their holiday plans, with culture taking centre stage in 2025. According to Skyscanner’s newly released Cultural Tourism Report, a majority of Indians now prefer trips that combine heritage, traditions, festivals and comfort over routine getaways.

The study reveals that 82 per cent of Indians will plan trips next year based on cultural experiences, with younger generations leading this trend. Around 84 per cent of Millennials and 80 per cent of Gen Z travellers say cultural offerings are their top priority when choosing destinations.

Festivals Lead the Way

Festivals have emerged as the biggest draw for domestic tourism. Nearly 76 per cent of Indians adjust their travel around major celebrations, with many skipping tourist-heavy hubs to explore lesser-known cultural towns. The report highlights that 93 per cent of travellers are now actively seeking out hidden cultural gems across India.

Historic Cities Back in Demand

Traditional destinations are also making a comeback. About 53 per cent of travellers are heading towards historic cities such as Jaipur and Varanasi. UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Taj Mahal and Hampi continue to rank high on itineraries, with Varanasi alone witnessing a 76 per cent surge in searches this year compared to 2024.

Popular Cultural Hotspots

Some of the most searched destinations for 2025 include:

• Kolkata during Durga Puja, famed for its pandals, art and festive food stalls

• Barsana, where Holi comes alive with its playful lathmar tradition

• Kerala during Onam, with its flower carpets, boat races and grand feasts

• Jaipur, the Pink City, offering forts, palaces and royal heritage

• Varanasi, a living spiritual hub on the banks of the Ganga

• Agra, home to the Taj Mahal and Mughal heritage

• Hampi, a UNESCO site blending ruins, temples and artistic charm

What Matters to Travellers

The report also sheds light on what drives travel planning today. Safety (45 per cent), authenticity (33 per cent), and seasonality (31 per cent) top the list of priorities. Heritage villages, eco-cultural communities, and even traditional cuisines are attracting growing interest.

Social media remains a powerful influence, 45 per cent of travellers take cues from online content, while friends, family, and travel apps also play a big role. Interestingly, 41 per cent of Indians begin planning their cultural trips just one to two months in advance.

Also Read: NEIHRA Formed to Boost Hospitality and Tourism in Northeast