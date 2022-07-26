FIR Against Ranveer Singh For Posting Nude Pictures On Social Media

An FIR was filed against bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. Chebur police registered the case and he has been booked under section 292, 293 and 509 including 67 (A) of the Information Technology act.

Mumbai based lawyer Vedika Chaubey filed the complaint alleging that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

Singh is known for roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. He has also received several awards for his performances.

Recently, he had posed nude for the international magazine Paper. The photoshoot received mixed reactions with fans and celebrities either expressing shock or applauding him.