FIR Against Ranveer Singh For Posting Nude Pictures On Social Media

An FIR was filed against bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. Chebur police registered the case and he has been booked under section 292, 293 and 509 including 67 (A) of the Information Technology act.
Mumbai based lawyer Vedika Chaubey filed the complaint alleging that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.
Singh is known for roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. He has also received several awards for his performances.
Recently, he had posed nude for the international magazine Paper. The photoshoot received mixed reactions with fans and celebrities either expressing shock or applauding him.
Separate complaints were filed against the actor at Chembur police station by the lawyer and an NGO. Police informed that the application filed by Chaubey has also demanded a case against the actor for his intent to outrage the modesty of women.
Ranveer Singh in an interview to Paper magazine had said, “I work f****** hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** a**, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I'm not complaining -- I'm only too happy and too grateful -- but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** a**.”