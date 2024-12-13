Fire at Tamil Nadu Hospital: 7 Dead, 20 Injured

A devastating fire broke out at a prominent orthopaedic hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, claiming the lives of seven individuals, including a child and two women, while leaving 20 others injured.

According to reports, the blaze reportedly began in the reception area on the ground floor, with a suspected short circuit identified as the cause. The fire quickly spread, engulfing multiple floors of the hospital and filling the building with thick, suffocating smoke.

Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour before bringing them under control. Rescue operations to assist those trapped inside are still underway, according to fire service officials.

"The victims primarily succumbed to suffocation caused by the dense smoke," a fire department spokesperson stated.

In response to the emergency, approximately 50 ambulances were dispatched to transfer patients to safer facilities. At least 30 patients have been admitted to the Dindigul government hospital for further treatment.