Guwahati: Notorious Dacoit Injured During Police Firing in Jorabat

A notorious dacoit was reportedly injured after the police opened fire on him in Guwahati's Jorabat area during a late-night operation on Tuesday.

The dacoit named Ramesh Daimary (32) had been involved in multiple cases of robbery and theft across the city. He is a resident of Tamulpur district, sources informed.

As per sources, Daimary is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following a bullet injury on his leg.

Known for his long history of criminal activities, including chain-snatching and burglaries, Ramesh has over 100 cases registered against him. Sources said that he was released from jail just 20 days ago and had resumed his criminal activities soon after.

On the other hand, in the same operation, the police also apprehended another associate of Ramesh, identified as Fazal Ali. Various items used in their crimes were seized from Fazal's possession.