Manipur: Fire Breaks Out at CID Office, Vital Docs Charred

A massive fire broke out at the office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Manipur on Monday.

According to reports, the blaze erupted at the Manipur CID office in the wee hours of Monday at around 2 am.

Soon after, as many as eight fire tenders reached the scene in Imphal to douse the unprecedented fire.

It is suspected that the cause of the fire is due to a short circuit, however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, precautionary measures were initiated at offices which are in close proximity to the CID building.

These offices include the Imphal west police staion, Manipur Rifles, Imphal secretariat, BSNL office.

It is also learned that many vital documents and other office materials at the CID office were completely destroyed in the inferno.

The fire tenders however were able to successfully bring the situation under control.